Is Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry battling the burden of proof? (Read detail)
As the rumors about the family of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, keep taking different dimensions, many fans of the star are left in confusion. The actress herself has remained silent on the issue. The only indication she is giving to her followers on social media are photos of her personal campaign against domestic violence. Comments …
The post Is Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry battling the burden of proof? (Read detail) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!