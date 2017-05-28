Is Rapper Vector The Father Of This Baby Girl? [See Photo]

Nigerian Rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, better known by his stage name Vector tha Viper, aroused curiosity among fans after posting an image of himself holding a female infant in the air. The picture which was covered in an orange-like filter came along with a loving caption that saw him wish the little girl a Happy Children’s …

The post Is Rapper Vector The Father Of This Baby Girl? [See Photo] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

