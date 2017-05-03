Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Is there a “Muslim vote” in France?

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

THROUGHOUT the campaign—but particularly now, given the very different visions of France that final candidates Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron represent—the “Muslim vote” question has received attention. On April 14, the right-wing daily newspaper Le Figaro published an editorial questioning the influence of the Muslim vote. This issue alarms both political commentators and policymakers, […]

The post Is there a “Muslim vote” in France? appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.