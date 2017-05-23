Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Isaac Ruto: Nasa had picked me – Daily Nation

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Isaac Ruto: Nasa had picked me
Daily Nation
Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto addresses his Chama Cha Mashinani supporters at Ngesumin in Bureti, Kericho County, on May 21, 2017. He claimed that he had been picked to be the Nasa presidential flag-bearer but he declined the offer, instead leaving it to …
I will beat NASA co-principal Ruto without campaigning – Laboso bragsTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.