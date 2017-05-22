Isco Confirms He’s Staying At Real Madrid

Isco has confirmed that he will stay at Real Madrid after helping the club land the La Liga title.

Isco will see his current deal at the Bernabeu expire next summer, and it had been claimed that he would move on at the end of the 2016-17 campaign after struggling for first-team football in the early stages of the season.

The Spaniard has been a constant feature of Zinedine Zidane‘s XI in recent weeks, however, and the midfielder has revealed that he is ready to sign a new deal at the Bernabeu.

“Do not worry the fans of Real Madrid. I will stay,” Isco told reporters. “Yes, it was difficult for a while, but I have remained strong psychologically and I have received the support of everybody.

“It’s been some time coming, but it’s a dream come true to have won the title here, with my family and friends in my city. I’ll be forever grateful for the affection they’ve shown me. It’s a very sweet moment and you have to enjoy it. We’ve shown that we were capable of using the whole squad.”

The post Isco Confirms He’s Staying At Real Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

