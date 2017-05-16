ISHAWO: Ambode donates N55m to families of slain security officers

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, yesterday, presented cheques totalling N55 million to the families of security officers who lost their lives in the Ishawo area of Ikorodu after an ambush by militants.

The families of four police officers that died during the operation got N10 million each, while an officer who sustained injury during the attack and still recuperating in the hospital, Sgt. Alexandra Ugadu got N5 million.

Also, a cheque of N10 million was presented to the family of a military officer, Capt. A Mohammed, who also lost his life during the attack.

The officers were killed after successfully rescuing kidnapped victims kept in the riverine area by the militants.

The police officers’ whose families benefited from the death insurance scheme of the State Government are late Insp. Godwin Iroagbalahi, Insp. Francis Pemi, Sgt. Mamuda Dembo and Sgt. Idor Ekoro.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Governor Ambode said the move was in appreciation of the supreme sacrifices paid by the late officers in the course of ensuring the safety of residents of the State.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, said the donation was in line with the pledge to review insurance benefits to security operatives in the state.

Bello recalled that since coming on board, Governor Ambode immediately reviewed the insurance benefits for security operatives in the State with a pledge to pay N10million to any officer killed during operation, adding that the ceremony was in consonance with the earlier promise.

The governor, while commiserating with the families of the late officers, assured that the State Government would continue to support security officers and their families in the State.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Fatai Owoseni commended Governor Ambode and the State Government for the donations, which he described as a moral booster, saying that the gesture would go a long way in motivating officers.

Earlier, Governor Ambode, on behalf of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) presented 20 brand new operational vehicles with modern communication gadgets to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the State Police Command.

The post ISHAWO: Ambode donates N55m to families of slain security officers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

