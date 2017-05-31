Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Isiaka Adeleke: NURHI advocates stiff penalty against quackery

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), has advocated stiff penalties as a way to abolish quackery (in the health sector) which has led to death of many Nigerians. Oyo State Team Leader of NURHI, Mrs. Stella Akinso made this suggestion on Wednesday in Ibadan while speaking at a Media Round Table on ‘Save Motherhood’ […]

Isiaka Adeleke: NURHI advocates stiff penalty against quackery

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.