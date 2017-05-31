Isiaka Adeleke: NURHI advocates stiff penalty against quackery

The Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), has advocated stiff penalties as a way to abolish quackery (in the health sector) which has led to death of many Nigerians. Oyo State Team Leader of NURHI, Mrs. Stella Akinso made this suggestion on Wednesday in Ibadan while speaking at a Media Round Table on ‘Save Motherhood’ […]

Isiaka Adeleke: NURHI advocates stiff penalty against quackery

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

