Isiaka Adeleke: We won’t wait for those who shunned invitation – Coroner

The Coroner Inquest set up by the Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola to look into the sudden death of the first civilian Governor of the State, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has adjourned its sitting to May 29 for presentation of findings. The Coroner in charge, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara made this announcement during the court […]

Isiaka Adeleke: We won’t wait for those who shunned invitation – Coroner

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

