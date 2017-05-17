Isiaka Adeleke’s death: Pathologist reveals what killed Senator

A Consultant Anatomic Pathologist, Mr. Olufemi Solaja, on Wednesday declared that was no trace of poison or heavy metals in the result of toxicology carried out on the corpse of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Solaja made the disclosure while testifying before the coroner heads by Olusegun Ayilara, in Osogbo, Osun State. The Pathologist, however, said the […]

Isiaka Adeleke’s death: Pathologist reveals what killed Senator

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

