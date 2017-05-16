Pages Navigation Menu

Isiaka Adeleke’s death: Senator died of overdose of banned drugs, was not treated by a doctor – Prof. Lasisi

The Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Prof Akeem Lasisi, has testified that the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, was given an overdose of banned injections. Testifying before the Olusegun Ayilara-led coroner set up by Governor Rauf Aregbesola in Osogbo, on Monday, Lasisi, speaking from the witness box, said […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

