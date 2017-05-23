ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester Arena attack

ISIS has published a claim of responsibility for Monday’s bombing in Manchester Arena at the Ariana Grande concert, that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens more.

A statement posted on the terror group’s Telegram channel said that a “soldier of the caliphate” was able to “plant explosive devices” at the Manchester Arena, according to a US counter-terrorism source.

The claim does not mention a name and does not include a photo or provide any additional details on the attacker or the attack.

However, a 23-year-old man, has been arrested by the police in London in connection to the bombing. A source with knowledge of the situation said the bomber’s explosives were packed with metal and bolts. At least 19 of those wounded were in a critical condition, the source said.

Saffie Rose Roussos, an eight-year-old from Leyland, has been confirmed as the first fatality of the bombing.

