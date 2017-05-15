ISIS executes 145 civilians, hangs bodies on poles

The Islamic State Iraq and Syria has executed more than 145 civilians for trying to flee the western part of the Iraqi city of Mosul, according to an official. The official said on Saturday that the civilians from the al-Zanjili neighbourhood in western Mosul were executed after they were caught attempting to escape. He pointed […]

