Islamic cleric who allegedly insulted Emir Sanusi arraigned, granted N1m bail – Vanguard

Posted on May 12, 2017


Islamic cleric who allegedly insulted Emir Sanusi arraigned, granted N1m bail
An Islamic cleric, Shiek Nasiru Bazallah who was accused of allegedly insulting the Emir of Kano, Mallam Lamido Sanusi, has, Friday, been granted bail in the sum of N1 million naira after being arraigned before a Kano Magistrate Court by the police.
