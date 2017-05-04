Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Islanders who worship Prince Philip believe his retirement has triggered a natural disaster – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

Islanders who worship Prince Philip believe his retirement has triggered a natural disaster
Mirror.co.uk
Islanders who worship Prince Philip believe that the news of his retirement has triggered a tropical cyclone. The villagers of the Pacific nation of Vanatu believe that the Duke of Edinburgh, 95, is descended from their spirit ancestors. The people of
Prince Philip island cult believe cyclone signals his retirement9news.com.au
Island cult who worship Prince Philip believe cyclone is omen sent by weather godsTelegraph.co.uk

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.