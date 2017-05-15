Israel-US spat erupts ahead of Trump visit to region – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Israel-US spat erupts ahead of Trump visit to region
JERUSALEM (AP) – A diplomatic spat on Monday erupted between U.S. and Israeli officials, just days before a planned visit by President Donald Trump, after an American representative questioned Israel's claim to one of the holiest sites in Judaism.
