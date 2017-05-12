Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Israeli Govt. to award scholarships to over 100 Nigerian IDP kids – Vanguard

Posted on May 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Israeli Govt. to award scholarships to over 100 Nigerian IDP kids
Vanguard
The State of Israel is planning to award scholarship to over 100 children among the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Adamawa, Israeli Ambassador, Mr Guy Feldman said on Friday. Feldman disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.