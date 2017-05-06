Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Israel’s Reshet TV Airs Documentary on Prophet T.B Joshua Amidst Plans to Relocate | WATCH

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Reshet TV, a top television station in Israel aired an 11-minute interview with the General Overseer of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua as he prepares to relocate his church to Middle Eastern nation. The documentary featured clips of T.B. Joshua ministering on Emmanuel TV and his recent visit to Israel. T.B. Joshua […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.