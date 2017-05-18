It Appears That Chris Cornell Committed Suicide – Source Describes Hotel Room Scene

This morning brought it with news that Chris Cornell, legendary singer for Audioslave and Soundgarden, had passed away.

Little was known about the 52-year-old’s cause of death, but it was clear that no one really saw it coming.

Now details have emerged that suggest Cornell committed suicide, with this below from Heavy:

[He] was found dead inside his hotel room just hours after he took the stage for a concert in Detroit on May 17… His death appears to be a suicide, sources [said], though an official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed yet. He was found dead at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit… Cornell leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Vicky, and three children. A source told Local 4 that Vicky called a family friend to ask him to check on her husband because something seemed off. The friend did so, opening Cornell’s hotel room door to find him dead inside of the bathroom with “something tied around his neck.”

The Mirror has a slightly different version of events:

Michael Woody of Detroit Police Department said officers were called to the MGM Grand hotel in Detroit at midnight last night in response to an emergency call from one of Chris’ friends. When police arrived, they forced entry to the hotel room and found the rocker unresponsive in the ensuite bathroom, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. “We are investigating this as a suspected suicide,” he confirmed to us. “That is the line we are proceeding along.”

Cornell’s final tweet was sent out around 12 hours ago and he seemed in fine spirits:

More from Rolling Stone:

“His wife, Vicky, and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause,” his publicist said in a statement.

Just remember that there are always people willing to listen to your problems…

[sources:heavy&rollingstone&mirror]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

