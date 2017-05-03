It Happened For real, Banky W & Adesua Etomi Just Got Engaged
Before you ask, Yes it’s real… These two are definitely meant for each other, you know I had to read his post thoroughly so I’m not being scammed again. But this time we have a real wedding party, fortunately it’s forever Between these two . Congratulations to Banky W and Adesua on their engagement.
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!