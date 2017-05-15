It is abominable to wish Buhari dead – Alaafin warns Nigerians

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has declared that it is totally wrong for anyone to wish President Muhammadu Buhari dead. He said it was abominable to wish anyone created by God dead. The Alaafin, who said he had been following the debate over the president’s health, noted that it was against African culture […]

