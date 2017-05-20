“It is good for business,” says Cape Verdean Tour Guide who looks just like Barack Obama | See Photos

In Cape Verde, off the Northwest coast of Africa, is a 43-year old Tour Guide Jose Oliveira who looks just like the 44th and first black president of the United States of America, Barack Obama. “Ever since Barack Obama was made president I have had people stopping me to tell me I look like him, […]

The post “It is good for business,” says Cape Verdean Tour Guide who looks just like Barack Obama | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

