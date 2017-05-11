“It is not by force to rule Nigeria, Resign now!” Femi Kuti tells Buhari

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, has called for Buhari’s resignation, saying that the cost of his numerous medical trips is taking its toll on Nigeria’s already dwindling economy. In a conversation with TheNETng, Kuti fumed, ‘You see, I think he should just be sincere and hand over to Vice President Osinbajo. ‘You cannot spend so many …

