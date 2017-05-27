Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It is very difficult to do business in Nigeria, expert laments – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

It is very difficult to do business in Nigeria, expert laments
Guardian (blog)
The UNIDO Representative to ECOWAS and Regional Director, Nigeria Regional Office Hub, Mr. Jean Bakole yesterday revealed that the country ranks very poorly in the Ease of Doing Business 2017 report, ranked 169th in 190 countries, making it one of the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.