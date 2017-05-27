It is very difficult to do business in Nigeria, expert laments – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
It is very difficult to do business in Nigeria, expert laments
Guardian (blog)
The UNIDO Representative to ECOWAS and Regional Director, Nigeria Regional Office Hub, Mr. Jean Bakole yesterday revealed that the country ranks very poorly in the Ease of Doing Business 2017 report, ranked 169th in 190 countries, making it one of the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!