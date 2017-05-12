It Looks Like TV Host Steve Harvey Is Actually A Bit Of A Dick

Steve Harvey has been a well-known name in America for a while now, but it was his Miss Universe gaffe that saw him grab headlines around the world.

At the time of the pageant he was host of the The Steve Harvey Show, duh, although the show’s five-year run has now come to an end.

That means that many of his 80-strong staff will now be without a job, and it’s rumoured that he didn’t give them much notice that the show would be ending.

Perhaps that’s what led to an email leak, showing that Harvey perhaps isn’t the likeable, smiling guy that he portrays on telly.

The letter below from BusinessInsider:

“Good morning, everyone. Welcome back. I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff. You must schedule an appointment. I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell. I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you. Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment. Thank you all, Steve Harvey”

Uh, sure looks like Steve is a bit of a dick to me.

Since the email went public Harvey has refused to apologise:

“I don’t apologize [sic] about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man.” He added that “in hindsight, I probably should’ve handled it a little bit differently”… “I’ve always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me — so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it,” he said.

I’m sure it’s tough being the big boss man, with everyone wanting a piece of your time, but emails like the one above can’t be good for staff morale.

Do better, Steve.

[source:businessinsider]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

