‘It will cost you more than $100,000 to tour the Titanic in 2018’

LOOKING to fulfill a lifelong dream to tour one of the most iconic ships in history? Travellers interested in exploring the wreckage of the Titanic will have to pay a high price for the experience. Luxury travel company Blue Marble Private is offering voyages to the ship for $105,129 per person – almost double what travelers paid for Deep Ocean Expeditions’ 2012 journey to the wreckage, according to CNN.

The eight-day trip will kick off in Canada in May 2018 and transport participants in a submersible to the wreck site, where travelers will have as many as three days of diving, up to three hours a day, to examine the ship, which rests 12,000 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic Ocean. The chance to “explore Titanic’s massive debris field, home to numerous artifacts strewn across the ocean floor, nearly undisturbed for over a century,” will also be available to voyagers, Blue Marble Private founder Elizabeth Ellis told CNN.

She also revealed one of the perks for “mission specialists” who take part in the experience. “During the dive, your crew may conduct 3D and 2D sonar scans or search for one of the ship’s giant boilers, enormous propellers, and other landmarks of this famous vessel.” Although the first trip is fully booked, there are still potential trips in summer 2019.

The post ‘It will cost you more than $100,000 to tour the Titanic in 2018’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

