Italian Based Man Shot Dead In His Residence After His Return To Nigeria (Photos)

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Nigerian man in Italy has left his friends and family in a mourning state following his unfortunate death.

The man identified as Johnny from Benin city, Edo state -was reportedly shot dead after being attacked at his residence in Nigeria after his return from the European country…May his soul rest in peace.

