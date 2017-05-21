Italian Open: Djokovic Hires Andre Agassi as Coach following Defeat to Zverev in Final

World number two Novak Djokovic announced that former world number one Andre Agassi will be his new coach after the Serb lost in the Italian Open final to Alexander Zverev. Agassi is expected to coach Djokovic in Paris for the French Open which starts on 28 May. The 12-time Grand Slam winner parted company with his entire coaching team […]

The post Italian Open: Djokovic Hires Andre Agassi as Coach following Defeat to Zverev in Final appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

