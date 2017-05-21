Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Italian Open: Djokovic Hires Andre Agassi as Coach following Defeat to Zverev in Final

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

World number two Novak Djokovic announced that former world number one Andre Agassi will be his new coach after the Serb lost in the Italian Open final to Alexander Zverev. Agassi is expected to coach Djokovic in Paris for the French Open which starts on 28 May. The 12-time Grand Slam winner parted company with his entire coaching team […]

The post Italian Open: Djokovic Hires Andre Agassi as Coach following Defeat to Zverev in Final appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.