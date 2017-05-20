Italian Open: Novak Djokovic defeats Dominic Thiem to reach final

Novak Djokovic is through to the Italian Open final after defeating Dominic Thiem in Rome. The Serb who lost the Madrid Open semi-final to Rafael Nadal sent signal that he has regained his form when he ruthlessly dismissed Thiem, 6-1 6-0 to qualify for the final. He will meet 20-year-old Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final after the German beat John Isner 6-4 6-7 (5-7) […]

