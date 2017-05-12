Italy antitrust body fines Whatsapp over customer data terms – Reuters
|
TheStreet.com
|
Italy antitrust body fines Whatsapp over customer data terms
Reuters
ROME Italy's antitrust watchdog said on Friday it was imposing a 3 million-euro ($3.3 million) fine on messaging service Whatsapp for allegedly obliging users to agree to sharing their personal data with its parent company Facebook. All 28 European …
WhatsApp Fined 3m Euros Over Facebook Data Sharing
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!