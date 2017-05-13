Italy expels Tunisian connected to Berlin market attacker

Italy has expelled a Tunisian citizen suspected of having been in contact with the man who killed 12 people by driving a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

“The 36 year-old had been living on the southern island of Sicily, where Berlin attacker Anis Amri spent time in jail and a deportation centre,’’ the ministry said in a statement.

He gave Amri a telephone and the two stayed in contact after the latter moved to Germany.

Amri returned to Italy after the Dec. 19, 2016 attack, and was shot dead by Milan police.

“Investigators tapped the telephone of the other Tunisian and discovered he had been in contact with extremist suspects and was planning to cross illegally to France,’’ the ministry said.

They tracked him down in the northern city of Turin on May 2 and held him in a repatriation centre before accompanying him on a flight to Tunisia.

The ministry said that Italy had so far expelled 174 people suspected of religious extremism since January 2015.

