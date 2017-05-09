Pages Navigation Menu

It’s a Boy for Runtown & Girlfriend Selena | See Photos from their Baby Shower – Bella Naija

It's a Boy for Runtown & Girlfriend Selena | See Photos from their Baby Shower
Runtown and his model girlfriend Selena hosted a few friends and family to an intimate baby shower yesterday. They both shared a couple of photos from the shower and Selena also revealed that they are expecting a boy. Runtown Selena Leath Baby.

