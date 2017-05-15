“It’s A Boy,” Kevin Hart Makes Surprising Announcement On Mother’s Day

American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart took to his social media page to make a shocking announcement on Mother’s day. The ace American comedian, took to Instagram to share a photo of his new wife, Enikko Parish Hart flaunting her baby bump. He further shared a sonogram of the baby while announcing that the family…

The post “It’s A Boy,” Kevin Hart Makes Surprising Announcement On Mother’s Day appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

