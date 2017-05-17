It’s ANC against Zuma as Molefe makes Eskom comeback – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
It's ANC against Zuma as Molefe makes Eskom comeback
Times LIVE
Brian Molefe's reinstatement has exposed widening rifts within the ANC and between some party leaders and Jacob Zuma's (pictured) government. Image: ROGAN WARD REUTERS. The newly reinstated head of South Africa's power utility has been accused …
Molefe – yes, no, backwards, forwards
Mantashe: Ramatlhodi never mentioned pressure from Molefe, Ngubane
Eskom's chief is a cause for concern in South Africa
