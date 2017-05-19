Pages Navigation Menu

It’s Going Down Tonight at the Glenfiddich #MavericksNight Party with Mayorkun, Phyno & DJ Lambo | Tonight, May 19th

This night in Lagos, Mavericks will converge at one place for the Glenfiddich Mavericks Night– Othello’s Lounge in Victoria Island and party with like minds. Poised to be the grand opening of the newest addition to the Lagos nightlife; guests will see Igbo rap star Phyno, DMW artiste Mayorkun and Choc City DJ – Lambo […]

