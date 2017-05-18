It’s Happening, Guys – They’re Crowdfunding For A Male Romper Suit – Is Cape Town Ready For This?

The male romper suit – hold up, what the hell are we talking about?

Now we’ll start with a definition of the romper suit so we’re on the same page – “A romper suit, or just romper, is a one-piece combination of shorts and a shirt worn by both children and adults”.

And then we will move onto the picture that is doing the rounds:

So much one piece. Pop that bottle, my man.

Check how laidback the Rumper Bros are, just maxing and relaxing in their new favourite outfit:

If we hop over to the crowdfunding page for the RompHim (HERE), as it has been dubbed, you’ll find images like this:

Zipper – yeah, boy. The Daily Beast are clearly stoked with the fly:

One thing we learn early on in investigating this item of clothing is that there is a zipper for peeing. This is important, because if there is something all classifications of genders can agree on, it’s when you gotta go, you gotta go, and to be wearing an item of clothing in the name of fashion that actively, in its design, prevents you from urinating with ease is a no-no. It can be the coolest thing to wear on the planet, but an embarrassing wet patch is an embarrassing wet patch.

Hey you, yes you, who is clearly a fan of chambray. You’re in luck:

Splatter print – for when you want to wear your Grade 8 art project to the club.

You know who’s delighted about all this? Seth, or as he likes us to refer to him, ‘former GQ Best Dressed Man in South Africa’.

Clearly, he feels access to the fly is an important part of any outfit:

I dunno – I feel like his only hope is that PUMA introduces one because no one understands his body shape quite like they do.

So is the RompHim going to be the next big thing? Crunch time ahead:

To truly succeed, the male romper needs to do two opposing things: encourage men to really enjoy and indulge the performance of fashion, while also encouraging them to be secure enough in themselves to do so. The male romper looks like silly fun, for sure. It is also a fashionable challenge to masculinity.

Be a man – wear the same outfit you used to unashamedly crap yourself in as a newborn baby.

Given that the campaign aimed to raise around $10 000, and currently sits on $214 000 at the time of writing, one could say it has been a success.

Snoop around the Kickstarter RompHim page HERE, and then imagine strutting your stuff down Bree Street as onlookers gawk enviously.

[sources:dailybeast&kickstarter]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

