It’s Here! Tiwa Savage talks her Career, Motherhood & More as she covers Parallel Magazine’s Special Issue

Parallel Magazine’s latest special print and digital issue captures Tiwa Savage in the Burroughs of Brooklyn as she grants an exclusive look into her career, being a mother, her continuous ascension into the echelon of great musicians, and life beyond the lights. BN shared the behind the scenes photos here. This issue reveals Tiwa’s ability […]

The post It’s Here! Tiwa Savage talks her Career, Motherhood & More as she covers Parallel Magazine’s Special Issue appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

