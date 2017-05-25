Pages Navigation Menu

‘It’s insulting to say the way to stop Biafran agitation is to offer Igbo cake’

Posted on May 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that it was insulting to say that the way to stop the Biafran agitation is to offer the Igbo cake.

Fani-Kayode made this known in some tweets today.

