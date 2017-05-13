“It’s like another imprisonment” – Family of Released Chibok Girls Lament lack of access to their Children | WATCH

82 of Nigeria’s Chibok schoolgirls are free thanks to a prisoner swap between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram. The release is the biggest since the armed group swarmed a school in northern Nigeria in April 2014, kidnapping 276 girls. But the ordeal is not over for the freed girls and their families, according to […]

