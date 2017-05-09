Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It’s Mutharika’s grand finale, Chakwera tells Parliament: President ‘hoodwinked’ Malawians – Nyasa Times

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nyasa Times

It's Mutharika's grand finale, Chakwera tells Parliament: President 'hoodwinked' Malawians
Nyasa Times
Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarous said in parliament on Monday that he is reminding all Malawians that this coming fiscal year is “ technically the last one” of President Peter Mutharika's term of office. Chakwera
Kabwira assures constituents' allegiance to MCP; says Chakwera remains the leader, despite internal wranglesThe Maravi Post

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.