It’s Time to Clean Your Liver! Top 10 Liver Detox Food That You Need!

The liver has a significant importance in the human and without this organ, the human body would not be able to function correctly. According to , the liver weighs approximately 1.5 kilograms and has a red and brown color. This organ is made of two primary parts, known as the left and right lobes. Underneath the liver, there is a gallbladder, where the intestines and pancreas are also found. All of the organs in this region work together to ensure food can be digested and to make sure the body properly processes and absorbs vital nutrients that the body needs to stay healthy. The liver is important because it filters blood that runs through the body’s digestive tract to ensure chemicals are detoxified, and drugs are metabolized. With such a function, the liver is also prone to becoming less functioning the more it filters through blood. In this post, we’ll take a look at the best liver detox foods that you should include in your diet to keep your liver clean and to function properly at all times.

Symptoms Of A Toxic Liver

As the liver filters blood, it can be damaged consistently and become toxic. When this happens, the liver does not function properly, and numerous symptoms can start to develop. Before we look at foods that can be used to detox your liver, let’s first consider the symptoms and signs that might mean your liver has too many toxins stored up inside of it. reports that bloating in the abdominal area is a common symptom, as well as discomfort in the area where the liver is located. If the liver contains a lot of toxins, the area may also start to become painful. Furthermore, a “pot belly,” heartburn, excessive sweating and weight gain that is unexpected can also be signs of a toxic liver. Some people also develop dark spots on their skin – these spots are sometimes called “liver spots, ” and some people find that digesting foods that contain a lot of fat becomes more difficult when their liver is not functioning properly. If you experience any of these symptoms, then be sure to read on as we’ll discuss some of the best foods for body detoxification and for reducing toxin buildup in the liver.

Top 10 Liver Detox Foods

A toxic liver can be harmful to your overall health and even result in pain and discomfort. Fortunately, having a toxin buildup in your liver does not mean you simply have to live with the symptoms that you are experiencing. We have compiled a list of the 10 top foods that you can consume to detox your liver and make it work properly once again.

1. Organic Carrots

If you are planning to go on a liver detox diet, then including organic carrots in your diet should be essential. Carrots have the ability to not only detoxify your liver, but they can also completely cleanse your liver; thus providing a significant boost in liver function. Juicing For Health recommends consuming around two to three carrots per day, but, should you be diabetic, the consumption of carrots should rather be limited to only one per day. Carrots are high in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, biotin and various other essential nutrients that are not only healthy for your liver, but also for your entire body.

If you don’t like to eat carrots raw, try to make a carrot juice in your blender by mixing carrots, lemon juice, and fresh ginger.

2. Spinach

Spinach is part of the leafy green vegetable family and has quite a reputation for being one of the best plant-based sources of protein, but this plant has many other nutrients that are healthy for the body. The nutrients can help to neutralize all sorts of substances in the liver, including chemicals, heavy metals and more. Spinach contains vitamin, vitamin B1, zinc, choline, protein, vitamin B6, vitamin K, iron, magnesium, folate, copper and many other beneficial nutrients.

If you’re feeling a little adventurous, why not try the Spinach Salad with Warm Bacon Dressing from the Food Network?

3. Broccoli

Broccoli is an extremely healthy vegetable type. It is rich in diindolylmethane, which certain studies have proved to be beneficial in the prevention of cancers that are related to having high estrogen levels. Nutrition Facts also reports that broccoli contains compounds that activates the detoxifying enzymes of the liver, and that the effects of broccoli consumption can last for several weeks after the vegetable has been consumed. Broccoli is also a good source of vitamin A, vitamin B1, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, selenium, protein, and iron.

4. Garlic

Garlic is a herb that we often used in our cooking. It is also known as a powerful antioxidant and anti-bacterial compound. What many people fail to realize is that garlic also contains certain compounds that can produce active certain liver enzymes that are responsible for flushing harmful toxins out of the human body. The fact that garlic contains allicin further helps to reduce toxin buildup in the liver and improve liver function.

5. Tomato

Tomatoes are good for numerous health concerns – including a liver that has too many toxins stored up. The food is rich in a compound known as lycopene, which is a powerful all-natural antioxidant. Livestrong explains that the lycopene content in tomatoes also works on a DNA level to detoxify the body. The food also contains vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin E and many other antioxidants that further helps to detox the liver.

6. Apples

Apples are very important for a liver to cleanse as they should not only be consumed as part of your detoxification diet but also before starting your liver cleanse. explains that apples contain malic acid, which ensures the ducts that are situated in the liver are open so that the liver can be flushed more effectively during the cleanse.

7. Avocados

Avocados are not only delicious but also considered to be a superfood. They contain a large number of nutrients, including vitamin K, vitamin B5, vitamin E, vitamin C, folate, potassium, vitamin A, magnesium and more. They also contain compounds that increase the body’s natural production of glutathione, which is a substance inside the body that helps to flush toxins out of the liver.

8. Grapefruit

Grapefruit has quite a large number of benefits. It is high in fiber, vitamin C, lycopene, choline, and potassium, as well as many other healthy nutrients. It is an excellent choice of food for supporting heart health and also has a positive impact on triglyceride and blood lipid levels. Apart from these benefits, the antioxidants found in this fruit can also help to flush harmful toxins out of the liver and improve the efficiency of a liver cleansing diet.

9. Green Tea

Green tea might not be food that you can eat, but it is still considered to be one of the best choices when it comes to choosing consumable items to help cleanse the liver. The catechins in green tea, for example, can help the liver function more efficiently. It is, however, important to note that green tea should be enjoyed as the name suggests – like tea – and not be used as an extract when utilized for its liver detoxification benefits.

10. Lemons

Finally, we would also like to note that lemons are also essential for keeping the liver clean. Lemons are high in vitamin C, which is a natural antioxidant that can help the body with the syncretization of toxins to make the toxins water absorbable. Lemons are also high in phosphorus, fiber, magnesium, iron, copper, flavonoids and more – all of which are beneficial for the entire human body.

Conclusion

The liver serves an important purpose in the human body, but due to the significant pressure it works under, it is prone to a toxin buildup. The toxins that accumulate in the liver can reduce its efficiency and cause numerous symptoms to develop. Including high-fiber foods that are rich in antioxidants are an excellent way to flush toxins out of your liver and to keep it clean.

