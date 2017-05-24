It’s Too Early to Assess Buhari’s Performance – Presidency

The Presidency, on Tuesday, said it was too early for anybody to attempt to assess the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It said the report card of the present administration could not be prepared when it was just midway into its four-year term.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said this at a press briefing to mark the second anniversary of the Buhari administration at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adesina was joined at the briefing by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and the SSA to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

The presidential spokesman said it would be wrong for anybody to assess the government based on its first two years in office and return a verdict that it had succeeded or failed.

He said, “You cannot write the report card of this administration when it is just hitting the halfway mark; that will not be fair. The term is four years and the promises are going to be stretched over that four-year period.

“Like the Minister of Sports said recently, the APC did not promise to solve all the country’s problems in one year or two years. The mandate the party has is for four years and it is pacing itself as it goes along and I am sure that by the end of those four years, we will have a lot more to record.

“It is not by a sudden flight; it will not come by a snap of a finger; but will the promises be fulfilled? Yes, I believe they will be fulfilled. This administration will take Nigeria far beyond how it met it.

“So, if anybody says the APC has failed, just tell them it is too early in the day because it is a four year-term and this is just two years. You don’t reach definitive conclusions in two years.”

Adesina also described the recent warning given to soldiers by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on alleged romance with politicians, as a routine warning.

He advised Nigerians not to stretch the warning beyond the information provided by the Army chief.

Shehu, on his part, said it was wrong for anybody to hold the belief that power supply had deteriorated under the present administration.

He said when Buhari came on board in 2015, power generation was 3,324MW, adding that it increased to 4,357MW as of August, 2015, barely three months after.

Shehu stated that the figure rose to 5,077MW in 2016, which he said was the highest power generated in the country.

Shehu also said the human rights records of the present administration were impeccable.

The presidential spokesman boasted that if Buhari were to contest another presidential election at the moment, he would win convincingly the way he won in 2015.

Akande said existing civil service laws would be invoked to ensure that the full implementation of the three Executive Orders signed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo last Thursday.

