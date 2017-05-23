It’s too early to judge Buhari – Presidency to Nigerians

The Presidency, on Tuesday said it was too early to say President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has failed Nigerians. This remark was made by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina while giving a mid-term report of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration. Adesina said this in company of fellow Presidential […]

It’s too early to judge Buhari – Presidency to Nigerians

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

