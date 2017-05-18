Itsekiri group tasks EFCC on missing community fund probe

Itsekiri Integrity Crusaders, IIC, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to speed up the investigation of some elders of Koko community in Warri-North Local Government Area, Delta State, over alleged missing N567million community funds.

Those under investigation by the anti- graft body were alleged to have fraudulently diverted the money to their personal accounts.

In a statement by Mr. Amos Oritsemi, President of IIC, the group claimed that the Port Harcourt zone of the anti-graft body had made significant progress into the investigation of the missing funds through records of bank transactions obtained from the bank as well as confessional statements made by the branch bank manager and a banking officer at the Koko branch of a new generation bank.

According to the statement, the branch manager who had since been granted conditional bail confessed to have assisted some of the elders carry out the illegal transfer from the reserve account without the confirmatory signatories of the chairman and secretary of Koko Community Management Authority that were needed for the bank to have honoured any withdrawal from the said account.

