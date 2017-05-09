I’ve always admired Okocha, Valderrama- Ronaldinho

By Emmanuel Okogba

Soccer greats, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Ronaldinho and Carlos Valderrama met recently and they all had one thing in common, the No 10 jersey.

The meeting turned out to be a time for bonding and reminiscing as Ronaldinho revealed that he has always admired both Nigeria’s Okocha and Colombia’s Carlos Valderrama.

The Brazil great made this known in a tweet which he captioned “Só camisa 10 que sempre admirei. @iamokocha e @PibeValderramaP” meaning “Only 10 shirt I’ve always admired @iamokocha and @PibeValderramaP” .

Ronaldinho and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha were team-mates at French side PSG between 2001 and 2002, where the former understudied the latter and most likely learnt some of his mesmerizing skills and dribbles.

The post I've always admired Okocha, Valderrama- Ronaldinho appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

