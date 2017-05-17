I’ve appealed my suspension- FUNAAB Vice Chancellor

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta has defended the refusal of its VicVice-Chancellor, Professor Olusola Oyewole to vacate office, despite his recent suspension by the Federal Government. The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had in a letter dated May 5, signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr. Hussaini Adamu, suspended Oyewole.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

