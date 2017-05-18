I’ve been administering injections on Adeleke for a long time –Nurse

The nurse who allegedly administered injections on late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Alfred Aderibigbe, has said that he has been administering injections on the late lawmaker for a long time. Aderibigbe said this on Thursday while testifying before the coroner, as ordered by Governor Rauf Aregbesola. Counsel for the nurse, Mr. Lekan Alabi, led him in evidence. […]

