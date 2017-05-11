Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for weeks,” – Marc Bartra tweets as he returns to Training following Borussia Dortmund Bomb Attack

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to full training, a month after being injured in a bomb attack on the German club’s team bus, he announced through his Twitter account. The 26-year-old Spain international had surgery on his right hand and wrist following the blast, which happened ahead of a UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie […]

The post “I’ve been looking forward to this moment for weeks,” – Marc Bartra tweets as he returns to Training following Borussia Dortmund Bomb Attack appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.