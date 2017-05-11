“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for weeks,” – Marc Bartra tweets as he returns to Training following Borussia Dortmund Bomb Attack

Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has returned to full training, a month after being injured in a bomb attack on the German club’s team bus, he announced through his Twitter account. The 26-year-old Spain international had surgery on his right hand and wrist following the blast, which happened ahead of a UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie […]

