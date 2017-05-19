I’ve No Regret Wike is Rivers Governor — Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that he has no regret that Chief Nyesom Wike became the Governor of Rivers State.

Jonathan declared that Wike’s ‘excellent’ performance had justified the support he received from political stakeholders for his election in 2015.

Speaking on Thursday during the inauguration of the Second Nkpogu Bridge as part of the second anniversary of the Wike’s administration, the ex-President said, “Governor Wike has performed wonderfully well.”

According to Jonathan, the governor had shown much commitment to infrastructural development such that the entire Rivers State had become a construction yard.

“I have no regrets that Governor Wike is the governor of Rivers State. I am happy that the governor has opened up Rivers State through projects.

“Wike has shown so much commitment to infrastructural development. The whole of Rivers State is now a construction yard,” Jonathan said.

The former President pointed out that the appreciation for the excellent performance of Governor Wike went beyond party lines even as he recalled that acting President Yemi Osinbajo, after visiting the state, also acknowledged that the governor was delivering on projects.

Thanking the people of the state for the support they gave him (Jonathan) throughout his eight year involvement in national politics, he expressed happiness for the invitation to inaugurate the Second Nkpogu Bridge.

In his address, Wike said Nigerians had seen the difference between good governance and false promises after the two years of the All Progressives Congress.

The governor assured the former President of the unwavering support of Rivers people, saying that Jonathan would never be abandoned.

Wike described the decision to invite Jonathan to inaugurate the Second Nkpogu Bridge as a clear message to the nation that Jonathan would not be abandoned.

He said, “We are not politicians who when anything is wrong, sing a different song. Rivers State is a different place. When we believe in you, we believe in you. We are different from other Niger Delta states. We can say it with all authority.

“We cannot come out in the public and begin to castigate our own. Those of them who do that should have a rethink. For us, it doesn’t matter the blackmail against Jonathan, we will continue to back him.

“Those who think that they have promises from those who think they own Nigeria should be careful. They will use you and dump you at the appropriate time.”

The Chairman of Monier Construction Company, Senator John Mbata, said the company constructed the two bridges, which now link Nkpogu to the business districts of the state capital.

