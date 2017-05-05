Ivory Coast and Ghana to work together to improve cocoa sectors – Reuters
ABIDJAN May 5 Ivory Coast and Ghana will work together to improve the organisation and sale of their cocoa, Presidents Alassane Ouattara and Nana Akufo-Addo said on Friday at the end of a summit. The West African neighbours, the world's two biggest …
