Renegade Ivory Coast soldiers reject government deal to end mutiny – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Renegade Ivory Coast soldiers reject government deal to end mutiny
Eyewitness News
President Alassane Ouattara's government has been trying to restore order for four days after 8,400 mutineers took control of the second-biggest city, Bouake, and spread their revolt to cities and towns across the country. Mutinous soldiers patrol at …
Ivory Coast mutineers reject deal to end revolt
Ivory Coast: Banks ordered to remain closed amid mutiny tensions
Cote d'Ivoire: Gunfire Hits Abidjan, Bouake and San Pedro Amid Mutiny
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!